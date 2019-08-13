Ziro Butterfly Meet from 4 Sep

ZIRO, Aug 12: Members of NGO Ngunu Ziro met here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday to review the preparations for the Ziro Butterfly Meet-2019, scheduled to be held from 4-8 September.

The resource persons for this year’s meet are Sanjay Sondhi of the Titli Trust and Mohanprasanth P of the Act of Butterflies.

“Twenty-seven participants from outside the state have registered so far, and the registration will close on 15 August,” Ngunu Ziro informed.

Participants will include butterfly experts and enthusiasts from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam, besides Arunachal. Representatives of partner organizations like

the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment, the Butterfly Group of North East India, and the Butterflies and Moths of Sikkim will also participate in the event, the NGO said.

The four-day event will feature workshops on butterfly watching, butterfly photography, and the significance of butterflies in the ecosystem.

The first Ziro Butterfly Meet, held in 2013, had drawn the attention of butterfly enthusiasts all over the world when the rare and elusive Kaiser-e-Hind was photographed live for the first time in India. The subsequent meets resulted in documentation of more than 200 species of butterflies in and around Ziro.