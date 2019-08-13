SJETA dept to borrow from GoAP to pay student stipends

ITANAGAR, Aug 12: The social justice and empowerment & tribal affairs (SJETA) department has informed that it is in the process of obtaining loan from the state government to disburse as stipends to the students, adding that the loan amount would be returned once the department receives fund from the ministry.

In a press release, the department on Monday said the state government has allocated Rs 17 crore, “for which the file is under submission for concurrence at different levels.”

It said an additional requirement of Rs 24 crore “is also under submission for consideration of the state government.”

The department clarified that it has not yet received any scholarship fund from the union tribal affairs ministry for the 2018-19 academic year.

“The government of India, vide Letter No 20014/04/2012-Edu/Sch, dated 4/09/2018, released Rs 18 crore in respect of post-matric scholarship scheme for the 2017-18 academic year as arrear grant during the 2018-19 financial year. However, this money has been reimbursed to the state government.

“Unfortunately, some students are claiming this as the fund released for the 2018-19 academic year and alleging that the department did not disburse scholarships for 2018-19. This is absolutely untrue,” the department said.