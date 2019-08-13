MLA calls for prioritizing schools with insufficient infrastructure under CMSSY

LIKABALI, Aug 12: Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina has suggested that priority should be given to schools with little or insufficient infrastructure under the Chief Minister’s Samast Shiksha Yojna (CMSSY).

“The quality of work should not be compromised, and if there is a need, the number of schools should be reduced in the proposal and the amount sanctioned for each school should be increased,” Rina said during a district level executive committee meeting of Lower Siang here on Monday, in connection with finalizing the district’s project proposals within the allocated amount of Rs 184 lakhs under the 2019-20 CMSSY.

The MLA said the CMSSY is an ongoing scheme and priority should be given to schools with the least amount of infrastructure, “and other schools can be taken up phase-wise and year wise.”

Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor said schools with communication bottlenecks should be clubbed together, “and one ideal school should be identified wherein the infrastructure development and teachers’ deployment should be concentrated, which will provide a conducive teaching-learning environment.”

He said the mushrooming of multiple schools in one circle was “a redundant practice which widens the gap of the pupil-teacher ratio.”

Nyigyor also highlighted the need for a Hindi subject teacher, and called for including it in the upcoming CMSSY proposal.

Responding to a request made by Likabali GHSS Principal Mimar Nyori for inclusion of a generator set for the school in the CMSSY proposal, the MLA assured to provide a generator set from his own end.

Lower Siang DC AK Singh, who chaired the meeting, suggested that “the unit-wise uniform rate should not be practiced further and the estimates should be made on requirement basis and according to the feasibility of the terrain.”

He announced that henceforth any estimate made by the department should include provision of electrification and water supply @12.5 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

The DC also took the responsibility of providing all the five government secondary schools of Lower Siang district with computer sets and printers.

DDSE Pakgi Koyu Lombi emphasized the importance of electrification and water supply at schools, and made a strong plea for inclusion of these components in the proposal. She also highlighted the need for mathematics and English subject teachers.

PHED EE Charu Sakap suggested conducting a survey of schools to identify schools without water supply facility, and submission of the findings to his department by the DDSE for inclusion of the schools in the PHED’s proposal for the Five Year Plan.

The members scrutinized the proposals submitted, and identified the gaps on priority basis, under the guidelines of the CMSSY.

CMSSY meeting held

In Tirap HQ Khonsa, the district level executive committee on the CMSSY met under the chairmanship of DC PN Thungon.

During the meeting, which was also attended by heads of departments, CMSSY DLEC Pubi Lombi made a PowerPoint presentation on the 2018-19 financial year, and informed that proposals worth Rs 184 lakhs have been prepared under the 2019-20 fiscal, as per the requirement of schools and college of the district, based on survey. (With DIPRO input)