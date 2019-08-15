Indian Army to raise Porter Company

AALO, Aug 14: The Indian Army is planning to raise a Porter Company to meet the porter requirements of the Army in various locations of Arunachal Pradesh.

“As per locations, a total of 440 porters are needed, including 290 in Monigong, 40 in Tato, 60 in Mechukha and 50 in Kaying.”

A recruitment rally for West Siang will be organized from 17 to 20 August. The Army has sought all the civilians’ cooperation to make the event successful.

Interested persons have been asked to contact the Adjutant, 5 Kumaon and the Aalo DIPRO for detailed information about the rally.