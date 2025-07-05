Tai Khamti to be introduced as 3rd language in Namsai dist

NAMSAI, 4 Jul: An action plan to introduce the Tai Khamti language as a third language in all government and private schools, as well as in Buddha viharas across Namsai district, was finalized during a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein here on Friday.

The language will be taught from the primary to the secondary level, starting 16 August this year.

The meeting was held to discuss key issues related to the district’s development, cultural preservation, and ecological sustainability.

Stressing the urgency of the language initiative, Mein noted that “the loss of a language often leads to the erosion of rituals, traditions, and cultural identity,” making its preservation a top priority.

He asked the deputy commissioner to ensure the policy’s implementation across all private institutions.

The Tai Khamti Heritage & Literary Society (TKHLS) has been tasked with the responsibility of printing the primer for the primary level, and

imparting training to the teachers in the local language.

The meeting also resolved to observe ‘Nadi Utsav’ on 8 July, during which fish fingerlings will be released into rivers and streams to help replenish freshwater fish populations and restore ecological balance.

As part of the ongoing green initiatives, the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign will be launched across government institutions, residents, public spaces, villages, and roadways to promote tree plantation and environmental consciousness.

To further promote cleanliness, one village in each constituency will be adopted as a model under the ‘cleanliest village’ initiative, encouraging best practices in sanitation, waste management, and community hygiene.

In response to the growing drug menace, the administration plans to enforce strong preventive and corrective measures with the active participation of CBOs. Flying squads will also be deployed to check illegal hunting and fishing activities, particularly during night hours, to enhance wildlife protection and biodiversity conservation.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the Borbeel Lake restoration project, with renewed emphasis on timely execution and long-term sustainability.

The meeting was attended also by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa, ZPC Urmila Mancheykun, the Chongkham ZPM, the ADCs of Chongkham and Wakro, HoDs, community leaders, head bhantes of Namsai, Kherem, and the Golden Pagoda, and members of the TKDS, TKSC, TKHLS, and ATKSSU, among others.(DCM’s PR Cell)