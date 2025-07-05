Pungni Tara wins silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: Pungni Tara from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, won a silver medal in the ongoing 2025 AWF Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

Competing in the 44 youth girls’ category, Tara won the medal with a total lift of 141 kgs. She lifted 60 kgs in snatch and 81 kgs in clean and jerk, the Arunachal Weightlifting Association informed.

Vietnam’s Thi Yen Dao and the Philippine’s Princess Jay Ann Diaz won the gold and the bronze medal, respectively.