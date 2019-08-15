NSCN-U cadre apprehended in Tirap

KOHIMA, Aug 14: The Indian Army and Arunachal Pradesh Police had apprehended one NSCN-U insurgent during a joint operation in Tirap district on 12 August.

The apprehended insurgent has been identified as Self-Styled Lieutenant Khuliam Sumpa, 36, of Old Kheti village in Tirap district, and is currently staying in Khonsa.

A foreign-made (made in USA) .32 mm pistol with magazine and other documents have been seized from the possession of the insurgent.

The insurgent, along with recovered items have been handed over to police for further investigation. (Defence PRO)