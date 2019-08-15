Penalty imposed on PIO

ITANAGAR, Aug 14: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 25, 000 (Twenty Five Thousand) against Taru Dok PIO cum Executive Engineer (RWD) of Bameng in East Kameng district, for not complying with section 7(1) of the RTI Act.

The penalty is in connection to case no APIC-80/2019, made by appellant Takheng Lamnio.

The commission has directed the executive engineer to appear before the state chief information commissioner on 3rd September, 2019 and deposit the penalty amount through treasury challan in the head account of 0070 within 10 days.