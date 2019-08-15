Textile ministry inks pacts with Arunachal & 17 other states to skill 4 lakh people

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Around 400,000 people across 18 states will be skilled under ‘Samarth’, a scheme for capacity building and skilling in the textile sector, as part of agreements signed between the Centre and state governments.

Several pacts to this effect were exchanged between the textile ministry and state government representatives on Wednesday in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani.

“Given the diligence that you (state government representatives) have shown by your mere presence here, that gives me hope that today 18 of us including the Government of India have resolved only under this one roof to skill 4 lakh people which I think is the first such big step ever in the history of our country,” the textile minister said.

The 18 states include Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Manipur, Haryana, Meghalaya, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

The textile-related segments for which skill development will be provided towards capacity building include apparel and garmenting, knitting, metal handicraft, textile and handloom, handicraft and carpet, among others.

“It has been the endeavour of the prime minister that for a new India we ensure that each and every citizen who seeks resources for sustenance is skilled and it is this endeavour in the sector of textiles that SAMARTH took shape,” Irani said.

Highlighting that 75 per cent of those who work in textile sector are women, Irani said in the MUDRA scheme also it has been seen that 70 per cent of the beneficiaries are women, suggesting the state representatives to look at district-wise tailoring opportunities for women as part of the outreach for skilling across states.

The SAMARTH scheme targets to train 10 lakh persons over a period of three years (2017-20) with an estimated budget of Rs 1,300 crore. PTI