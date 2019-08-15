CS holds coordination meet with state govt officials

ITANAGAR, Aug 14: Newly appointed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Wednesday convened a coordination meeting with all the principal secretaries, DGP, commissioners and secretaries in his conference hall at the state secretariat to know the status of their respective departments.

All the senior officers presented a brief note of their respective departments to the chief secretary.

While DGP RP Upadhyaya apprised the chief secretary on the latest law and order situation of the state in general and Itanagar in particular, PCCF Lalram Thanga briefed on the status of his department in the state.

The PWD commissioner briefed the CS about some important projects in Arunachal Pradesh, such as the Trans-Arunachal Highway. The Power commissioner informed the CS on the status of Saubhagya, DDUGJY, Integrated Power Development Scheme, while Secretary for Land Management, UD, Civil Aviation and SSB briefed on the status of Hollongi Airport, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and implementation of Solid Waste Management Rule, etc.

Principal Secretary (Home, Finance etc.) Dr AC Verma also attended the meeting.