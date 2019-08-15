Wangsu urges parents to ensure their children’s education

KANUBARI, Aug 14: MLA Gabriel D Wangsu on Wednesday inaugurated a new school building of Upper Primary School at Banfera here in Longding district.

Wangsu informed that the RCC building having provision for G+2 is the first among series of such construction planned for various schools of Kanubari sub-division.

Addressing the gathering present on the occasion, he urged upon the villagers to ensure proper education of their children. He lamented that “despite the school being established in 1993, the literacy rate of the village is in abysmal condition which is not a good sign.”

He urged the villagers to strive hard to improve the education standards of their children.

Later, Wangsu assured to address all the grievances raised by the public in their memorandum while advocating to do away with individual centric schemes.

The MLA also assured to start construction of the first floor of the building in couple of days.

Responding to demand for furniture for the school, the HoDs and the public leaders announced to voluntarily donate more than 50 pairs of desks and benches. The announcement was received with thunderous applause from the gathering.

Earlier, ADC T Mize appealed to the people to cooperate with the local administration to fulfil its responsibilities towards development of the area and upkeep of law and order.

“The pace of development in Kanubari is fast and unprecedented,” he said and

spoke highly of the team spirit of all the HoDs of Kanubari under the present leadership.

The chief, GBs and HoDs also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the construction of the school building.

The programme was attended, among others, by the HoDs, the chiefs, GBs and local public leaders of the area. (DIPRO)