Don Bosco’s birthday celebrated

ITANAGAR, Aug 16: The 204th birthday of Don Bosco was celebrated by members of the Don Bosco Alumni (DBA) and the Don Bosco Youth Centre’s (DBYC) Childline on Friday.

The event featured a ‘ride against child labour’ by riders of the Arunachal Bullet Club and The Gliding Piranhas, besides the graduation ceremony for 26 DBYC skill trainees.

The function at the DBYC was attended by, among others, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (SDE) Director Subu Tabin.

Addressing the function, Chief Engineer Kago Tabiyo spoke of the great love Don Bosco had for children, and how the DBA seeks to reflect his compassion by helping children and young people at risk.

The SDE director in his address congratulated the DBYC for the commendable work it has done for the youths of Arunachal. He informed about the number of youths his department has trained and placed, and said “2700 of those youths are still retaining their jobs.”

Tabin, however, said his department and the DBYC “need to give special attention to Tirap, Changlang and Longding as those districts have a lot of needy youths.”

Ngandam in his speech spoke of his personal admiration for and gratitude to Don Bosco “for bringing the light of education even in the far-flung districts of the Northeast and India in general.”

He urged the youths present to “imitate Don Bosco and make a difference in society.”

Speaking about child labour, Ngandam said: “Child labour is not only illegal but a sin, and everyone needs to be aware of this malaise as children need better lives than what most of us often provide them.”

The minister also commended the bikers’ clubs for joining hands with the DBYC and the Childline to promote the abolition of child labour.

Don Bosco College Director, Fr CC Jose, congratulated the DBYC for “constantly providing 100 percent placement for skill trainees,” and the Childline for promoting the cause of children in distress.

Itanagar Catholic church parish priest, Fr Kamil Horo, also spoke.

The DBYC’s 26 skill trainees have all qualified for placement and will be leaving for Kerala, where they will take up jobs in housekeeping, food & beverage service, and front office management in four-star and five-star category resorts.