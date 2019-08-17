Tricolour unfurls upside down, SP orders probe

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 16: In an embarrassing incident, the national flag reportedly unfurled upside down when local MLA Gum Tayeng hoisted it at the general ground in Dambuk, in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, during the 73rd Independence Day celebration there.

The upside down tricolour was spotted by the attendees at the ground minutes after the flag had been hoisted.

Taking strong cognizance of the matter, LDV SP Sanjay Kumar Sain has tasked DSP Tab Techi with inquiring into the incident.

In his order, the SP stated that “the incident caused great embarrassment to the MLA and the general public who were witnessing the function, besides inflicting insult to the national flag.”

The SP has directed the DSP to submit the report within five days.