MLA instructs officers to monitor works

KANUBARI, Aug 18: Local MLA Gabriel D Wangsu has instructed the government officers of Kanubari subdivision in Longding district to strictly monitor the projects being undertaken by their departments and ensure quality of work as per the specifications.

“The interest and welfare of the public, not individuals, must be uppermost in mind while proposing and executing schemes,” said Wangsu during a meeting with the officers here on Friday.

Spelling out his development plans for the subdivision, he said the officers need to remain updated on new rules and regulations that come up, and called on each department to ensure availability of land before planning infrastructure development.

The MLA noted that “Kanubari has only 33 hectares of land, and is probably one of the smallest towns of the state.”

In this regard, he said, “The Kanubari township project is crucial to the future development of the entire subdivision.”

Wangsu also urged the administration and the police to help curb drug addiction in the area.

The MLA listened to the concerns raised by the officers, and assured to address the issues.

ADC T Mize and COs T Ete and Anya Yowa were among the officers who attended the meeting.

On Saturday, the legislator, accompanied by a host of officers, visited various project sites, including the ongoing Longding-Bimlapur (LB) road, the police station, and the water supply scheme in Lawnu, besides other places.

Interacting with the public in Ranglua, the MLA urged them to cooperate with the construction and executing agencies to complete the construction of the LB road.

As shifting of utilities and the issue of compensation came up during the discussion, the MLA stressed on the need to “look forward to having one of the finest roads for sustainable development.”

Village leaders call on MLA

Meanwhile, a group of leaders from Luakun village in neighbouring state Nagaland, who visited Longding district on a goodwill mission, called on Wangsu here on Sunday.

Congratulating the MLA on his reelection, the delegation sought his help in construction of an interstate road between the two states for socioeconomic development of the trijunction area.

“Since the village shares boundary with Kanubari town, the proposed road could immensely benefit the people since it would pass through a resourceful area,” they opined.

Wangsu assured to look into the issue after due consultation with his Nagaland counterpart.

He, however, stressed the need to spare land for the proposed road, and said the public, too, must ensure that the construction process is free from any claims or disturbance. (DIPRO)