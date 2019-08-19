Stripping J&K of its special status a historic decision: Gao

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Aug 18: State BJP president Tapir Gao said the Narendra Modi government has no intention to remove the special provisions accorded to the Northeast states under Article 371 of the constitution.

“I assure that the union government under Narendra Modi’s leadership would never take any step to revoke Article 371 from the NE states. The BJP at the Centre is committed to protecting the constitutional rights and interests of the indigenous people of the region,” Gao said while addressing a party meeting here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Describing stripping Jammu & Kashmir of its special status as “historic,” Gao said enforcement of Article 370 had been a stumbling block for socioeconomic and political development of the people of J&K.

“The majority communities of the then state were deprived of enjoying the constitutional rights and benefits under the provisions of the Indian judiciary, and the union government has taken the decision in order to ensure constitutional rights for the people of J&K,” said the MP from Arunachal East parliamentary constituency.

District BJP president Tamat Jonnom announced that the district unit has adopted a resolution to support the union government’s decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35 (A) from J&K.

Health Minister Alo Libang, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, and district BJP leaders attended the meeting, and expressed support to the party’s decision.