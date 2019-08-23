NTCA seeks report on tree felling in PTR buffer zone

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 22: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has sought a report from the chief wildlife warden (CWW) of Arunachal on tree-felling activities in the buffer zone of the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR).

Hearing a National Green Tribunal (NGT) case – Jorjo Tana Tara vs Union of India and Others – which had been registered at the NGT’s eastern zone bench in Kolkata (West Bengal), the NTCA has asked the Arunachal CWW to file a reply before the NGT’s eastern zone bench at the earliest.