DISHA to review flagship schemes in state: Gao

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Aug 22: “The District Infrastructure Scheme Advisory Committees (DISHA) constituted by the central government are set to review the ongoing flagship schemes in the state,” informed Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The Centre restructured the erstwhile district vigilance & monitoring committees as DISHA early this month.

The DISHA committees, headed by the local Lok Sabha members, are monitoring the implementation of 28 flagship schemes, including Digital India, Swachh Bharat, and others, at the district level. Ministers and MLAs will also be part of the panel.

Gao, who is the chairman of the DISHA committee for 11 eastern Arunachal districts, is scheduled to attend a review meeting at Lohit HQ Tezu on 23 August.

The deputy commissioners of all 11 districts, besides the ministers and MLAs concerned and representatives of all political parties, have been invited to attend the meet. The panel will ensure that all flagship programmes are implemented in a time-bound manner.

“The committee will ensure transparency and quality implementation. Its intent is to primarily remove difficulties in implementation at the tehsil level to ensure better development coordination and, more importantly, to see that all schemes are implemented as per the guidelines,” said Gao.

The MP has undertaken a weeklong tour of East Siang, Siang and Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) districts, and taken stock of surface connectivity in the region.

He also visited the Sisar RCC bridge on NH 13, and asked the construction agencies to expedite the road works. The bridge connects parts of East Siang and LDV with Tinsukia district in Upper Assam.