AAPSU demands central pool MBBS/BDS quota seats for state

ITANAGAR, Aug 27: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has demanded allocation of central pool MBBS/BDS quota seats to Arunachal for the 2019-20 academic session, as had been allocated in the last academic session.

Expressing serious resentment towards the union health & family welfare ministry for discontinuing the allocation of MBBS/BDS quota seats to the state, the union said, “The lives and careers of many young aspirants are at stake, and the union ministry should not take the matter lightly.”

The AAPSU also urged the state government and the state’s MPs to immediately take up the matter with the central government.

“This (discontinuation of quota seats) has been done despite repeated demands for increasing the total seats

in the TRIHMS from 50 to 100. Although 15 percent of the total seats are provided under the all-India quota in the TRIHMS, out of the total 50 seats, the remaining seats have not been sufficient enough to accommodate the young medical aspirants from the state. Further, interested students who have secured more than the qualifying marks in the NEET exams are not getting medical quota seats in medical colleges of other states,” the union stated in a press release.

It demanded that the total number of seats in the TRIHMS also be subsequently increased from 50 to 100.