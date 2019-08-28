Arunachal to develop roads under CM Comprehensive Plan

ITANAGAR, Aug 27: The Arunachal Pradesh government will develop all roads under the public works department (PWD) in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

All roads under the PWD would be developed under a five-year plan – the Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan 2019-24 – the officials said.

Under the plan, important interstate and inter-district roads would be developed to the specification of state highways.

“All the arterial roads in district headquarters, ADC headquarters will be connected by major district road category, and majority of the ADC and CO headquarters will be connected by all-weather other district road category by the year 2024,” they said.

In the rural communication sector, so far Arunachal has covered 1,099 habitations, with a road length of 7,942 kms, under the PMGSY, and plans to cover 204 unconnected habitations having

a length of 3,500 kms this year, the officials said.

“The government will provide support for the repair and maintenance of already completed roads under the programme,” they added. (PTI)