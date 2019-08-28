Fine imposed on PWD EE

ITANAGAR, Aug 27: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 (vide Appeals No APIC-68/2019, 69/2019 and 70/2019) on Jairampur (Changlang) PWD Division EE Mitung Mize for refusing to furnish information to the information seeker and defying the orders of the commission.

The commission has further directed the officer to furnish all the information to the appellant, failing which it said it would invoke Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act and recommend disciplinary action as per the provisions of the service rule.