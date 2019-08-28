Bridge over Pare river deteriorating

HOJ, Aug 27: The steel bridge over the Pare river here in Papum Pare district is deteriorating, posing a threat to the people using it.

Informing this in a press release, the All Nyishi Youth Association on Tuesday urged the Papum Pare deputy commissioner to take up the matter with the appropriate authorities for immediate restoration of the bridge.

The bridge serves the people of seven districts of Arunachal – East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri and Kamle.

“Early repair or maintenance of the steel bridge is necessary for the safety of the public using it,” the association said in the release.