Illegal appointments in SPCB alleged

ITANAGAR, Aug 27: Alleging that illegal appointments were made in the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB), the Arunachal Unemployed Civil Engineers’ Coordination (AUCEC) has demanded immediate cancellation of all the illegal appointments.

In a representation to the chief minister, the AUCEC said as many as 13 appointments were made in the board against various Group A and Group C posts in 2014 without floating advertisements, in violation of the recruitment rules.

The AUCEC said it had submitted a complaint to the board’s chairman in 2016, demanding immediate cancellation of the appointment orders.

It said the administrative reforms department (ARD), taking note of the allegation, had in a letter to the APSPCB chairman on 31 May, 2017, called for cancellation of the appointments and for furnishing an action-taken report to the department immediately, “as the allegation levelled is serious in nature.”

The AUCEC said that, despite the ARD’s letter, no action has been taken till date, and demanded an SIC probe into the matter.

The AUCEC also submitted copies of the representation to the chief secretary and the SIC SP.