Swachh Survekshan Gramin launched in U/Siang

YINGKIONG, Aug 28: The Swachh Survekshan Gramin -2019 was launched here in Upper Siang district with the flagging off of a Swachhata Rath by ADC Tamik Talom in a programme on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Talom appealed to all to maintain cleanliness to improve the quality of life of the people.

PHED Assistant Engineer LK Srivastava, who also is the nodal officer of the SBM, said that the main objective of the programme is to make people aware about the importance of maintaining high degree of health and sanitation practices.

The HoDs, public leaders, students and public attended the programme, which was organized by the PHE & WS Division here. (DIPRO)