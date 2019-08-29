AWS installed in West Siang

AALO, Aug 28: AcuRite’s Automatic Weather Station (AWS) was installed at the DFO office here on Wednesday in West Siang district under the initiatives of state Climate Change Cell, Environment and Forests department.

The Acurite’s high-precision 5-in-1 weather sensor gives outdoor environmental information. It accurately measures different outdoor conditions, including the temperature in degree or Fahrenheit, relative humidity, rainfall, wind speed and direction, atmospheric pressure, heat index, dew points and storm alert and also gives weather forecast for the next 24 hours.

Aalo DFO Abhinav Kumar, in his inaugural address, highlighted

the importance of climate data for policy making and future planning of schemes and interventions. He advised the district disaster management cell’s officials for use of the climate data generated by the AWS for proper planning and preparedness for mitigating disasters in future.

This was followed by training session wherein officials of the forest department and district disaster management cell took part.

State Climate Change Cell Scientist Dr Bhupen Mili provided training on the process of collection of data from the automatic weather station besides highlighting the activities of the state climate change cell.

IFS Probationer DK Rawat emphasized the importance of engaging and creating awareness among local communities for successful implementation of climate change projects.

The programme was being coordinated by Deputy Director (Env) & Programme Coordinator, State Climate Change Cell, Dohu Robin with the support of the Science & Technology department, GoI, under the National Mission on Sustaining Himalayan Ecosystem, an official release stated.