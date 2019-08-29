Teachers’ coordination meeting held

TAWANG, Aug 28: Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi emphasized on the need of students’ participation in extra-curricular activities for their overall development.

“Education must go shoulder to shoulder with extracurricular activities, which are extremely vital for overall development of the school children,” said Tashi during the annual coordination meeting of teachers from Lumla constituency in Tawang district on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened by the Lumla MLA with the objective to take stock of the encumbrances and grievances of the teaching community and impart quality education.

Explaining the role of the teachers in developing human resources, he urged the teachers to analyze what the children have grasped at the end of each class.

“Merely sticking to completion of syllabus is futile if the pupils fail to absorb what you have taught,” Tashi said.

He exhorted the teachers to encourage the weaker students and to boost their morale and inculcate amongst them the confidence to perform.

“In the near future, we will have 100 percent tribal teachers and it is high-time to tighten our belts to fill up the huge vacuum left by the non-tribal teachers and to fit in their shoes,” the local MLA stated, emphasising on quality education.

Tashi also informed that training on different trades shall be imparted to school dropouts to generate sustainable employment generation for sustainable livelihood.

Regarding issues of transfer and posting of teachers, he said the transfers and postings would be rationalised beginning from Tawang and will include Mukto and Lumla.

Lumla ADC RD Thungon stressed on discipline of the teaching fraternity, while Tawang DDSE Hrider Phuntsok underlined dedication, commitment and sincerity.

The DDSE also appealed to the public leaders to replicate the HoDs and individually adopt schools. (Mon Tawang Vigilance)