DC calls for proper waste disposal

CHANGLANG, Sep 5: Changlang DC RK Sharma urged the public health engineering & water supply (PHE&WS) department to ensure proper segregation and disposal of waste materials in the district.

The DC said this during the Swachh Prerak Day celebration organised by the department here on Thursday. Sharma also advised the public to conduct weekly cleanliness drives in their localities, and to properly dispose of segregated waste materials.

He urged the ICDS department and those in charge of the health centres in the district to keep the anganwadi centres and health centres clean, and to shun using disposable plastic items, “adhering to the already issued government order.”

PHE&WS EE Pojom Padu presented a brief on the significance of the Swachh Prerak Day and the objectives of the Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2019. Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) nodal officer, EE RJ Longchang, also spoke.

Later, the DC launched the Swachh Survekshan (Grameen), in the presence of HoDs, GBs, former panchayat members, and officials of the PHE&WS department. (DIPRO)