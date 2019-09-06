DCM convenes meeting on power sector dev

ITANAGAR, Sep 5: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, convened a meeting with officers of the power and the hydropower departments here on Thursday regarding ‘construction of transmission line for evacuation of power from various hydel projects’.

Addressing the officers, Mein said the state government seeks to harness all forms of energy resources, “with particular emphasis on clean energy,” and that an “improved power scenario and evacuation of power and transmission line project holds immense importance to the state.”

The DCM called for making concerted efforts to draw maximum power from the state’s own hydropower stations, saying it would “help in renewable energy accreditation and will be beneficial to the state.”

He sought cooperation from the officers to take the developmental works of the department “to a newer height” during his tenure.

Underscoring the importance of the Kambang Small Hydropower Project, he said it has to be put to use immediately, and directed the officers concerned to “restore the dedicated 33 kv line completely within one-and-a-half month’s time.”

He asked the officers to prepare estimates with utmost diligence for new works and for improvement of works in the transmission system, “reflecting the benefits in terms of additional million units from the state’s own hydro projects.”

The DCM asked the departments’ engineers to submit their estimates/DPRs with due certification, after proper scrutiny at the chief engineer’s (CE) level, for onward submission to the monitoring CE for compilation by 15 September.

He said the best and result-oriented proposal would be implemented in Phase-I for the current year and, based on its success, “the projection will be made in next year’s budget, reflecting the benefits achieved in terms of revenue collection.”

The engineers of both the departments presented reports on generation and connectivity, requirement of transmission line of hydel stations, and other issues related to small hydropower projects.

Among others, Power Commissioner GS Meena and the CEs of the power and the hydropower departments attended the meeting. (DCMO)