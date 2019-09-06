Transport body draws attention to growing HSRP installation charges

ITANAGAR, Sep 5: Members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation (AAPPTF), led by its president Dobing Sonam, called on Transport Minister Nakap Nalo at his office here on Wednesday and sought his attention to the growing charges for installation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles by the firm concerned.

The AAPPTF submitted a representation to the minister, stating that the private firm which has been given the responsibility of installing the HSRPs was charging exorbitant rates and violating the official notification of the government.

“Going by the Supreme Court order, the state’s transport department, vide its notification dated 21 March, 2012, had directed that all motor vehicle owners should affix HSRPs on their vehicles, and for which a rate of Rs 660, Rs 798 and Rs 1568 had been fixed for two-, three- (also light and passenger vehicles) and four-wheelers, respectively,” it informed the minister.

The federation also claimed that “the aforementioned rates were never complied with, and the prevailing rates are three to four times higher than that of the neighbouring states.”

“This is affecting the common people in particular and all the public transports of the state in general,” it added.

The federation said that it had in 2013 requested the then chief minister to look into the issue, and that the federation had been given assurance that the matter would be looked into, but that such has “not been the case even after the passing of six years.”

The AAPPTF also claimed that “most government vehicles do not have HSRPs installed,” and appealed to the minister to issue strict directions to all concerned to install such registration plates.