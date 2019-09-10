BRO to begin inspection of Miao-Vijoynagar road

GUWAHATI, Sep 9: Inspection of the Miao-Vijoynagar road in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh will commence on 12 September, the Border Road Organisation’s (BRO) Additional Director General (East), PKH Singh, informed Arunachal Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu here in Assam on Sunday.

The ADG said this during a meeting with the two to discuss the matter of carrying out reconnaissance of the soil conditions and the bottlenecks vis-à-vis the strategic Miao-Vijoynagar road, the construction of which is being undertaken by the BRO.

Singh said a team of BRO officers will collect soil samples from the ground during the reconnaissance, in order to conduct laboratory analysis to decide on the technology to be used in the road’s construction.

“Expert BRO officers with seniors of the rural works department will be carrying out the survey works,” the ADG said.

The governor emphasized that all the roads, particularly the strategic roads, in the state must be constructed within the stipulated timeframe.

“Quality of work and its durability should be maintained at all costs, with due technical care for the severe weather conditions and heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The chief minister, who is also the environment & forests minister, briefed the ADG on the need to construct the road for the protection of the flora and fauna in the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve. He sought speedy construction of the road, saying “it is of strategic importance to national integrity.”

Arunachal Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, DGP RP Upadhyaya and Planning Secretary Himanshu Gupta also participated in the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)