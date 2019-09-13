CM advocates preservation of state’s cultures

KALAKTANG, Sep 12: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday attended the closing ceremony of the first foundation day celebration of the Monpa Mimang Tshokpa (MMT) here.

Addressing the delegates from all over the Mon region, the CM welcomed the “vision put by the MMT on the way forward for the organization to work for the cause of the Monpa society.”

He said Arunachal is known for its diverse cultures, and each tribe has its own unique customs and traditions which they take pride in.

Expressing appreciation for the Nyishi Elite Society and the Adi Baane Kebang for adopting schools and making education their primary goal, Khandu said such examples should be replicated by all the CBOs.

He requested the MMT to at least adopt one school in each zone – Kalaktang, Dirang and Tawang – for their upkeep and to ensure quality education and proper monitoring of the schools’ activities.

The CM also spoke on the recent government reforms, infrastructure development, communication, and such.

He said the need for an apex body to represent the Monpa community’s interests in various fora had been felt for a long time. “The body finally came into being last year, bringing all Monpa people of Arunachal under one platform,” he said.

Khandu congratulated the achievers of the community, who were earlier felicitated and presented with citations. He commended the MMT for initiating the felicitation programme.

The achievers included Padmashree awardees Thegtse Rinpoche and Lama Phuntsok, Kuten Passang Tsering, IAS officer Yeshi Tsering, Everester Anshu Jansempa, retired SSB DIG Sonam Yudron, IGP Tashi Lama, and Grammy nominee Lama Nawang Tashi Bapu.

The CM said the Monpas are “known for their good behaviour and peace-loving nature,” which he attributed to the discipline and god-fearing life they have been living for ages.

He urged the MMT to play a proactive role in preserving the culture and traditions that have made the Monpas progressive, forward-looking and peace loving, and to pass down such traditions to the younger generation.

Responding to a public memorandum, the CM assured to sanction fund for construction of a multipurpose cultural hall with a seating capacity of 1500, to be named Khandro Drowa Zangmo Multipurpose Cultural Hall.

He also assured to have an “alternative defence road” constructed from Kalaktang to Domkho via Sanglem and Morshing.

“This defence road will shorten the route towards the border areas,” the chief minister said, adding that he has already discussed the matter with the Army corps commander in Tezpur, Assam.

Later, Khandu was also felicitated along with seven others by the MMT for being a high achiever in the community.

The CM also released a souvenir of the Lhagyala Management Trust.

DoKA Chairman Jambey Wangdi and MLAs Phurpa Tsering, Tsering Tashi, Jambey Tashi and Dorjee Wangdi Karma also spoke. (CMO)