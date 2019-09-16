Lowang denies link with Naga Army, says not involved in Tirong Aboh’s killing

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 15: BJP leader from the Khonsa West assembly constituency in Tirap district, Phawang Lowang, on Sunday denied any link with the Naga Army (Ollo), as alleged by Chakat Aboh, the widow of slain MLA Tirong Aboh.

Addressing journalists at the press club here, Lowang termed the allegation “politically motivated, baseless and unfounded.”

Chakat Aboh had recently asked the state government to take action in the matter of the dictate of the Naga Army (Ollo) asking the Ollos to vote for Lowang or face consequences.

“From Lazu I got sufficient voters in the 11 April general election, so no need of using non-state actors. The public is still with me,” said Lowang, denying any link with the insurgent group.

On the circulation of the purported dictate from the Naga Army (Ollo), he said, “The letter was totally politically motivated to tarnish my image and political career. I have lodged an FIR at the Lazu police station to unearth the facts.”

He said it was “the first time I came to know about the Naga Army (Ollo), through the media.”

Lowang strongly denied that he was involved in the killing of Tirong Aboh and 10 others prior to the declaration of the election result, and expressed resentment that he was being falsely accused of being involved in the massacre.

Denying any link with the NSCN (IM), Lowang claimed that “Tirong Aboh might have got killed because of his personal issue with the perpetrators. The killing of late Aboh was not a political murder, nothing related to the election; rather, he was killed because of personal issues,” said Lowang.

He also denied his involvement in the abduction and killing of Jalley Anna of Kheti village.

Lowang further said “no one would be able to stop non-state actors’ interference in the political game in Tirap, Changlang and Longding areas.”

However, he said collective efforts by the public and the political leaders are required to root out the insurgents’ influence.