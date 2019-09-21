CM lauds VKVs’ contributions

ITANAGAR, Sep 20: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday commended the contributions of the VKVs to the state’s education sector.

The CM was interacting with a team of the state Vivekananda Kendra (VK) unit which called on him as part of the mass contact programme being carried out to celebrate the 50th year of the Vivekananda Rock memorial.

Paying homage to Eknath Ranade, Khandu expressed appreciation for “his strong determination in constructing a rock memorial in the place where Swami Vivekananda meditated and found his purpose in life.” (CMO)