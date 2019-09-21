State boxing championship underway

ITANAGAR, Sep 20: The 5th State Level Boxing Championship began at the Ganga village general ground here on Friday.

Around 150 boxers from nine districts, the Sports Authority of India’s Special Area Game Centre in Naharlagun, and the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy are participating in the event.

Sports Minister Mama Natung, who declared the championship open, assured the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) of establishing a boxing hall in Ganga village. The minister also assured to place Rs 10 lakhs for the AABA annually in the state budget for conducting the state boxing championship.

Koloriang MLA Lokam Tasar also attended the opening ceremony.