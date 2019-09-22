Gov urges teachers to be committed to mentoring students

ITANAGAR, Sep 21: Governor BD Mishra has urged the teachers of the state to emphasize on being committed to their jobs, and on mentoring students through personal counselling, if needed.

The governor said this during a meeting with senior officials and heads of educational institutes at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. He convened the meeting to reinforce the state government’s effort to improve higher education in the state, with special focus on higher and technical education.

The National Education Policy (Higher Education), accreditation of colleges, quality of education, usage of technology, student apprenticeship, and social responsibility were also discussed during the meeting.

Mishra advised the officials to make concerted efforts to improve higher education in the state.

Expressing concern that 12 colleges in the state are not accredited, the governor said “it is very important to have cent percent accreditation, and the principals must be apprised to complete it at the earliest.” In this regard, he asked the higher education director to “prepare a time-bound plan for accreditation of all the government colleges” in Arunachal.

Stressing on quality education and “change of only job seeking mindset amongst the students,” he said the students must “innovate avenues for self-employment,” adding that the heads of institutes should be sensitized to planning apprenticeship of students with corporate/business houses.

He also called for creating awareness on the Fit India campaign, the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and the plastic ban campaign, saying they should be a part of higher education.

Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav, NIT Director Prof P Mahanta, Education Secretary Madhu Rani Teotia, Higher & Technical Education Director Dr Tayek Talom, Don Bosco College principal Fr Jose George, and Binny Yanga Government Women College Principal Dr Aruna Gyati Lod were present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)