CM stresses on creating investment-friendly environment

ITANAGAR, Sep 21: Chief Minister Pema Khandu stressed the need for creating an investment-friendly environment in Arunachal to woo big investors.

He said all the departments with potential for investment should work in coordination and create an investor-friendly atmosphere in the state.

“Unless we do it, our dream to lure investors would go in vain,” Khandu said, chairing a meeting on ‘Investment and the way forward’, along with Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, here on Saturday.

He directed the departments with potential for investment to come up with roadmaps, with every detail of the latest facts and figures, by 10 October.

“We have been repeating that we have immense potential for investment and development, but only in words. Nobody is exercising on how to bring in investment or actually doing any ground work,” he said.

Khandu urged the officials to do the groundwork and submit to the government all details of assets and potentials by the deadline.

The chief minister was very particular about having on record all government assets, their status, their revenue generation and investment potentials, etc.

He said unless all details are available with the government, it wouldn’t be possible to invite investors to the state.

“We say we are ready to invite investors from outside. But we must be ready with all facts and figures and convince them (investors) of our potential, both in terms of assets and profits,” he said.

Responding to a PowerPoint presentation made by the tourism secretary, Khandu advised her to focus on the sectors where investors can be invited to invest.

Stating that the state’s tourism sector has huge potential, he said atmosphere should be created to lure big corporates and entrepreneurs to come and invest in the sector.

Reviewing the status of the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department, Khandu asked its secretary to focus on processing, which has a huge potential for investment. He expressed surprise that despite having immense potential, the department is not able to even meet the local demand for meat or dairy products. “The same goes for the fishery department,” he said.

“Along with animal husbandry & dairy, fisheries too can attract investment. We have ample land and natural resources; we have already created huge assets. Now we have to come up with a roadmap,” he said.

The CM said that without investment from outside, the state’s economy cannot get out of its dependence on the Centre. This, he said, would hamper employment generation.

Khandu said the report to be compiled by the departments by 10 October should contain, besides other figures, details of connectivity, available land, transportation, power, water, etc, facilities.

The departments targeted for investment are power, urban development, civil aviation, agriculture, horticulture, IT & communications, geology & mining, industries, trade & commerce, entrepreneurship, textile & handicrafts, tourism, animal husbandry & dairy development, and fisheries. (CMO)