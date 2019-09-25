NSS foundation day celebrated

Gami Bogo receives NSS Award from President Kovind

RONO HILLS, Sep 24: National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, Gami Bogo, received the prestigious NSS Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, on the occasion of the NSS’ foundation day celebration.

The NSS was launched at 37 universities in all the states of the country on 24 September, 1969, by the then union education minister VKRV Rao.

Bogo, a BEd student at RGU, received the award in recognition of her exemplary and commendable social service activities.

The recipients of the NSS Awards for 2017-18 included NSS volunteers, programme coordinators and programme officers. The objective of the awards is to recognize and reward outstanding contributions towards voluntary community services made by the universities, senior secondary (+2) councils, NSS units, programme officers, and NSS volunteers.

Meanwhile, the NSS cell of RGU organized an ‘NSS orientation programme’ to mark the day.

Prof A Mitra, NSS Officer Gomar Basar and NSS Programme Officers John Gangmei and Bhaskar J Chutia highlighted the role and services of the NSS volunteers, and the achievements of the university’s NSS cell. Education Department Assistant Professor Dr Vivek Singh also spoke.

Elsewhere, the NSS volunteers of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) organized a street play themed ‘Swacchata’ near the college gate and at the Vivek Vihar tri-junction to mark the occasion.

NSS State Liaison Officer Dr AK Mishra spoke on the importance of the Swacchata Hi Seva Abhiyan, and urged the college authority to take steps to discourage the use of single-use plastic in the college campus.

Among others, DNGC Vice Principal Kumar Tok, Commerce HoD Dr AK Pandey, Zoology HoD Dr P Nanda and NSS Programme Officers Pate Jumshi and Talom Taloh participated in the celebration.

The NSS unit of the Don Bosco College (DBC) in Jollang also observed the NSS foundation day with great fervour on Tuesday.

Addressing the function, women & child development state nodal officer DK Thungon spoke on the Poshan Abhiyan, and exhorted the volunteers to become “the instruments of implementation of the project.”

He also distributed certificates to the winners of the painting competition which had been held to mark the International Peace Day.

DBC principal Fr Jose Karamullil also spoke.

In Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, the NSS unit of St Claret College observed the day with the induction of over 100 first-semester students into the NSS. The oath-taking was administered by the college’s principal, Fr Allwyn Mendoz.

Several student peer counsellors were also commissioned on the occasion.

Ziro EAC Priscilla Tayeng, who attended the programme, spoke about verification of electoral registration, and informed the students about the process with videos conceptualized by the Election Commission of India.