Boundary dispute in Kangku circle resolved

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 26: A skirmish over an interstate boundary issue which erupted in Kangku circle in Lower Siang district on Thursday between residents of Arunachal and Assam has been resolved through a meeting between the coordination committees of the areas in question.

The incident reportedly occurred when an individual who had been allotted land by the Assam government under the Indira Awas Yojana started constructing a structure on land which the locals of Lower Siang claim belongs to them.

Speaking to The Arunachal Times, Lower Siang SP Shankar Chowdhary informed that the situation in Kangku is normal, and that the dispute has been amicably resolved.

“I am aware of a video which was circulating on WhatsApp, showing an alleged skirmish between two groups of people in the circle, but I assure you that the situation never escalated and everything was peacefully resolved,” the SP said.

“I sent a team led by an OC to the area this morning, and confirmed that the situation there is back to normal,” the SP added.