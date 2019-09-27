CM urges RGU students to ’embrace discipline’

RONO HILLS, Sep 26: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday advised the students of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here to “embrace discipline,” saying that being disciplined helps in focusing on studies and overcoming challenges of life.

Addressing the ‘orientation of freshers-cum-induction ceremony’ organized by the RGU Students’ Union (RGUSU), the CM said “the foremost duty of a student in the campus is towards their studies.”

Claiming that meritocracy would always prevail in the state, he said, “A politician’s duty is to create jobs and opportunities for its people. However, they don’t have the right to appoint people to these jobs as inducements or for bribes.”

He added that the Staff Selection Board would ensure fairness in job recruitment.

Khandu also encouraged the university’s students to apply for the Chief Minister’s Fellowship programme, and to contribute towards the betterment of the state.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the RGUSU, the CM gave assurance that the issue of electricity supply and the demand for a new fleet of buses for the university would be met. He directed the Papum Pare district administration to “solve the matter at the earliest and for ever.”

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara and RGU VC Prof Saket Khuswaha also spoke. (CMO)