Ziro Literary Festival gets underway

ZIRO, Sep 26: The two-day Ziro Literary Festival began at St Claret College here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday with a powerful message from author and Sahitya Akademi awardee Jeet Thayil on climate change and the role of the individual in tackling the issue, during his conversation with acclaimed journalist Nandini Nair.

Thayil, who has also been nominated for the Man Booker Prize, read out from his books, including These Errors are Correct, Narcopolis, The Book of Chocolate Saints, and Apocalypso.

Maharashtra ICDS Commissioner Indira Mallo inaugurated the festival, and author Mitra Phukan delivered the keynote address.

The film Bulbul, written and directed by Rima Das, was also screened. (DIPRO)