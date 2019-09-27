SBA is for nation’s welfare, says governor

ITANAGAR, Sep 26: Governor BD Mishra on Thursday said the central government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) is “for the welfare of the people, society, and the nation.”

He said this while participating in a ‘Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) programme on single-use plastic-free India’ which was organised at the Raj Bhavan here, in the run-up to the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“Keeping one’s own place and surroundings clean is a human obligation and a social duty,” Mishra said, and emphasized on “changing the mindset of the people towards keeping their surroundings clean.”

Stating that maintaining cleanliness is not only the duty of the municipal workers but also the responsibility of the state’s citizens, the governor urged students and youths to “motivate their friends, peers, parents, and relatives for cleanliness.”

He also released a documentary titled Swachh Bharat Initiative at Raj Bhavan, which was screened on the occasion. A documentary on the SHS campaign in Arunachal, produced by the urban development department, was also screened.

SBA state nodal officer J Basar presented a brief on the SBA, while ‘chief minister fellow’ Rinchui Raman and law college assistant professor Chujip Khoinya made PowerPoint presentations on ‘Hazards of plastic and e-waste’.

Officials of the Itanagar municipal council and members of SHGs presented a demonstration on waste segregation.

Among others, students from government schools attended the programme. The governor’s wife, Neelam Misra, was also present. (Raj Bhavan)