Absolute peace on Sino-India border: Rijiju

BENGALURU, Sep 27: Union minister Kiren Rijiju insisted on Friday that there was absolute peace on the Sino-India border along his home state of Arunachal Pradesh.

“There is absolutely no problem. There is peace along the border,” he told PTI.

He, however, said, “Our Army, our border security forces are taking care of every inch of land.”

Earlier this month, BJP MP from Arunachal, Tapir Gao, had claimed that Chinese troops had made an incursion in remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge across Kiomru Nallah in Chaglagam circle.

Explaining the circumstances, Rijiju said, “When there is no demarcation of boundary, so if their (Chinese) Army comes in, we say intrusion. When our forces go that side, they call it intrusion.”

Gao had said he has requested the Centre for development of infrastructure along the border in Arunachal, like construction of a road between Hayuliang, the district headquarters of Anjaw, and Chaglagam and beyond.

The condition of the road between Hayuliang and Chaglagam is poor and virtually no road exists beyond that point, he had said.

India and China share a nearly 4,000-km border, which is not clearly demarcated, leading to incursions by the two sides into each other’s territory.

China claims that Arunachal is part of south Tibet, which it took over in 1950. (PTI)