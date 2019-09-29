Patel joins ‘jan sampark’ rally

PASIGHAT, Sep 28: Union MoS for Tourism & Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel, attended a ‘jan sampark’ rally held at the CHF auditorium here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said the objective of the campaign is to spread awareness among the people on the need for having “one nation, one constitution,” with particular reference to abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir.

The MoS said scrapping of Article 370 would now provide voting rights to all Indian citizens in J&K, empower the panchayati raj institution, and provide reservation in employment to various deprived communities in that state.

Patel also gave assurance that the Centre is “deeply committed to the socioeconomic development of Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states.”

“Cultural and property rights and other privileges of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh and other special category states of the NE will be protected by the government of India,” he said.

MLA Kento Jini explained the special provisions of the constitution for the protection of the rights of the people of Arunachal. He also enumerated the special provisions under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong said the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is fast-tracking all-round developmental efforts of the state.”

The large gathering at the rally included BJP party workers. (DIPRO)