Govt should consult APSCW on women-related policy matters: Techi

TAWANG, Sep 28: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi said the government should consult the commission on all policy matters related to women in the state, as and when sought by the commission, under Section 22 of the APSCW Act, 2002.

She was addressing a legal awareness programme on various topics, including the customary laws and practices in Arunachal, with special emphasis on land, marriage, and various government acts and schemes for women, organized by the APSCW here on Saturday.

Speaking on social evils like dowry, rape and polygamy, Techi urged the Women’s Welfare Association of Tawang to work for the welfare of the district’s women.

APSCW member Techi Hunmai made a PowerPoint presentation

on the powers and functions of the commission, while advocate Likha Joya spoke about domestic violence. Hoksum Ori explained the functions of women NGOs and SHGs, and the APSCW’s legal advisor, Karmu Chotten, made a PowerPoint presentation on laws relating to women and sexual harassment at workplace.

Among others, APSCW Vice Chairperson Heyomai Towsik, Tawang DPO Sangha Babung, JMFC Damge Niri, SP Sagar Singh Kalsi, Dr Tenzin Kunga, and DTCP coordinator Sang Dorjee Dirkhipa spoke on various topics.