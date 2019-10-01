MLA’s son arrested in drug peddling case

ITANAGAR, Sep 30: Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar’s son Lokam Lulu has been arrested on Sunday along with Manu Barman in connection to drug peddling case, informed SP Capital Complex Tumme Amo.

A police team of Naharlagun PS consisting of SDPO Rike Kamsi, OC, Naharlagun Inspector K Yangfo, SI’s Binam Pertin, Giogi Tape while patrolling in and around Naharlagun township found four persons namely Kajal Mandal, (25 ) Rajesh Mandal, (21) and Manu Barman( 23) and Tojing Binggeb (24) in inebriated condition and suspected to have consumed drugs, SP informed.

On being interrogated Kajal Mandal, Subash Mandal and Tojing Binggeb disclosed that the trio get heroin (drugs) from their 4th friend, Manu Barman. On further interrogation alleged, Manu Barman revealed that he bought heroin

from one Lokam Lulu, S/o Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar, presently residing at Damsite, Naharlagun.

Acting on tip off the SP Capital constituted a team which raided Lulu’s residence. He was absent during the raid. However, the search was made in presence of his family members. The police team did not find any contraband drugs.

Later, the police team raided the residence of Lulu’s wife where they found 10 grams of suspected heroin, cash amount of Rs. 97,500/- and large numbers of empty vials.

Police said that Lulu admitted that the recovered suspected heroin belonged to him and seizure was made in presence of executive magistrate.

Accordingly, a case vide NLG PS Case No. 165/19 U/S 21(b) of NDPS Act was registered. Further investigation is on to track the source of recovered drugs.