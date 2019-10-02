NSCN questions Indian security forces

ITANAGAR, Oct 1: The Wancho Region National Workers (WRNW) of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN- GPRN)!has said that its workers are being targeted by the Indian Army following the massacre of Khonsa West MLA Tirong Aboh.

“The WRNW, which is remotely connected to the killing of Tirong Aboh has become the target for the Indian security forces,” the NSCN stated in a press release sent from Camp Hebron.

It expressed anguish against the Indian security forces for “targeting” its workers with “harassment and arrest following the killing of Tirong Aboh in the month of May this year in Arunachal Pradesh by unidentified militants.”

It also claimed that seven NSCN members have been arrested during the last three months as it questioned the rationale of the Indian security forces for targeting them.