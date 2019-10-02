Fine imposed on PWD EE

ITANAGAR, Oct 1: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 with compensation amount of Rs 10,000 (vide Appeals No APIC-93/2019) on Sangram Division, Kurung Kumey district PWD Executive Engineer Langbia Tada for “refusing to furnish information to the information seeker and defying the orders of the commission.”

The commission has further directed the officer to furnish all the information to the appellant, failing which, it said it would invoke Section 20 (2) of the RTI Act and recommend disciplinary action as per the provisions of the service rule.