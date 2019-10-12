MLA inaugurates EEL Festival, urges youths to explore tourism opportunities

LEDUM, Oct 11: Nampong MLA Laisam Simai on Friday urged the youths of the state to tap the tourism opportunities in Arunachal for sustainable self-employment.

Simai said this after inaugurating the three-day ‘Easterly Essence Ledum Festival (EEL Festival)’ here in East Siang district. The festival’s theme is ‘Celebrating culture, adventure, sports, literature, arts, folk and popular music’.

The MLA advised the residents of the ‘mural village’ to maintain Ledum’s status as the cleanest village. Lauding the innovative step of decorating the village with murals, he said, “It will be an inspiration for other rural areas to replicate and innovate.”

The MLA inaugurated the food stalls of various tribes at the festival ground, besides an ‘open painting and photography gallery’ with artists from all over the state participating in it. He also interacted with the cultural troupes, including the one of the Lisu community.

Among others, local MLA Ninong Ering, Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori, East Siang DC Kinny Singh, Tourism Director Abu Tayeng and District Tourism Officer Tate Tatak attended the inaugural function.

The highlights of the day included performances by the cultural troupes of the Adi, Lisu, Galo, Mishmi, Singpho, etc, tribes, and presentation of the Tapu war dance of the Adi tribe.

The EEL Festival is being organized by the tourism department, in collaboration with @Destination Ledum. (DIPRO)