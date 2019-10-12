DGP reviews security ahead of bye-poll

KHONSA, Oct 11: Director General of Police (DGP) RP Upadhyaya on Friday convened a high-level meeting here with senior officers of the Assam Rifles, the CRPF and others, on the second day of his visit to Tirap district to review the security ahead of the forthcoming bye-election to the Khonsa West assembly constituency.

During the meeting, the DGP discussed the deployment of forces, security of candidates, intelligence inputs, etc. He also interacted with both the candidates, and assured them of a free and fair polling process.

The DGP also interacted with the gaon burahs here. He described them as “the eyes and ears of the administration,” and urged them to “come forward and share with the SP and the DC important information pertaining to security.”

The DGP also inspected the polling stations at Thinsa and Kheti villages.