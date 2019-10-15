Driver arrested in hit-and-run case

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Oct 14: The police on Sunday arrested one Ganesh Tamang (21) in connection with an alleged hit-and-run case, in which a man had died.

The accused is a resident of Assam’s Tezpur in Sunitpur district and was presently residing in Aalo town in West Siang district.

Tamang allegedly hit the person with his vehicle in 2-mile area here in East Siang district on 10 October, killing one Karan alias Vishnu Limbo of Pasighat.

During the investigation, police identified the vehicle after analyzing CCTV footages that were collected from Pasighat and Ruksing check gates. Later, they got details of the vehicle and arrested Tamang from Ruksin check gate.

According to police, the accused has admitted to have committed the offence.

A case has been registered under sections- 279, 304(A) IPC against the accused at the Pasighat police station.