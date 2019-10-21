Top ULFA (I) operative nabbed in Changlang

CHANGLANG, Oct 20: The Changlang battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) and the Changlang police in a joint operation apprehended a top ULFA (I) operative on 19 October, and recovered an MQ assault rifle with magazine, 49 rounds of live ammunition, combat dresses, and other armaments from his possession.

The operative has been identified as self-styled lance corporal Rupanto Moran (30), a resident of Tinsukia district of Assam.

Based on intelligence input, the AR launched a special operation, in coordination with the police, in suspected areas in Khimiyang, Yanman and Ngoitang, besides several adjoining areas, and nabbed the operative from the general area of Jongphohate.

During preliminary interrogation, Moran revealed his identity, and disclosed that he had joined the ULFA (I) in 2016 and underwent physical and weapons’ training at the notorious Taga Camp in Myanmar, under the guidance of top-ranked ULFA (I) leaders, including its self-styled commander-in-chief.

The operative is reportedly proficient in Burmese, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English languages. Before joining the insurgent outfit, he had served as a private security guard in Chennai for three years.

It was also informed that Moran had been planning to carry out a major subversive activity against the security forces. (DIPRO)